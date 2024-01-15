2024 "Disease X" Meeting - Should We Be Worried? (+ Giveaway Winners Announcement)

There is a meeting happening next week in Davos, Switzerland; and one of the major topics on the schedule deserves a double take. Is it something that we should be worried about? Maybe not, but as a Watchman I must sound the alarm of potential danger as I see it coming. Like Benjamin Franklin once said: "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

I will also be announcing the winners of the Bible Prophecy Secrets Exclusive Giveaway from last week.





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🥊 Let's Get Ready To Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OVB

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌿 Get ORGANIC Superfood Nutrition: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/prepare