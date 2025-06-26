BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Part 4 KIDD Trigger Job Kit - Rimfire Known Distance Project 10/22
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
2 months ago

AmbGun Rimfire Known Distance Project

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/rimfire-known-distance-project


I chose the KIDD Trigger Job Kit to upgrade a stock Ruger trigger. I went with KIDD largely because I already have one 10/22 running a Ruger BX trigger and my iron sights 10/22 is outfitted with the Volquartsen HP+ kit. Both are great triggers, but I have to say that the KIDD is just a tiny bit better…the 2.25 pound break is clean and the reset is so short it feels like a FRT.


However, I was struggling at the range locking the bolt back after a string of fire. I just thought it was related to the stock being a bit different. But on comparing my Iron Sights 10/22 Volquartsen auto bolt release with the KIDD auto bolt release, there is a very noticeable difference. The KIDD protrudes 1.25 mm less. 


I’m sure I could become accustomed to the shorter auto bolt release if it were my only 10/22. While I won’t trouble myself to change this trigger to a Volquartsen auto bolt release, if I were doing it again I’d just get the KIDD trigger job kit and pair it with Volquartsen’s bolt release. 


My suspicion is that if you have large fingers, you’d prefer the Volquartsen auto bolt release even more. 


But zooming out further, if I were doing all of my 10/22 triggers again, I’d run the KIDD Trigger Job Kit in all of them. 


Keywords
triggervictorfaxonkiddten twenty tworimfire known distance
