Top FBI Official Admits She Never Read Durham Report; Doesn’t Know Anyone at FBI Who Has Read It

Top FBI Official Admits She Never Read Durham Report and Doesn’t Know Anyone at FBI Who Has Read It
During a recent Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing a top FBI official admitted she has never read the Durham Report.
Jill Murphy who serves as the FBI’s deputy assistant director of counterintelligence, told a room full of Republican lawmakers that she has not had time to read the Durham report.
In response to Murphy’s shocking statement Rep. August Pfluger of Texas said he was speechless.
Murphy later told Rep. Dan Bishop that she doesn’t know any FBI official that has read the Durham Report.
