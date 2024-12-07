© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I talk about the third balance (balance between the existential responsibilities of current and future generations) of the third equilibrium (equilibrium in responsibilities between generations) of the third harmony (harmony between generations). This is also my message on the 97th day of hunger.