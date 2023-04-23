Globdule (1993, Amiga)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globdule is a puzzle-platformer developed by British company Ex Animo Designs and published by British company Psygnosis.
Globdule is a blob who lives in a kingdom filled with various creaturesdown below in a system of caves. He is an outsider among them and he is being mocked constantly. He dreams of becoming a toy and one night, the Great Toymaker appears to him in a vision and promises Globdule will become a toy if he manages to cross the system of caves and come to the toy shop. So Globdule is on his way.