© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEW – NJ Town Residents Must Be Ready to Leave ASAP As EPA Cleans Up Mystery Chemical Barrels"Everybody should have an evacuation plan or get-out-of-here plan just in case," said Howell-Farmingdale OEM Director Victor Cook
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nj-town-residents-must-be-ready-to-leave-asap-as-epa-cleans-up-mystery-chemical-barrels/4265113/
source: ChiefNerd