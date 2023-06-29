© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sen. Hawley calls for Congress to open an impeachment inquiry into AG Garland
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) says the House of Representatives should open an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The American people deserve to know how the most powerful law enforcement arm in the nation is being used, or frankly misused, in order to go after political opponents and, frankly, to silence ordinary Americans,” says Sen. Hawley.
https://rumble.com/v2wp52k-sen.-hawley-calls-for-congress-to-open-an-impeachment-inquiry-into-ag-garla.html