Dr. Eric Nepute | Reputation or Truth? - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Dr. Eric Nepute at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.

In this interview, Dr. Eric Nepute discusses his experiences defying Big Pharma and the criticism he faced as a result. Dr. Nepute has experienced extreme persecution as a result of offering the public access to straightforward, affordable medical assistance to help those dealing with COVID-19's impacts. Dr. Nepute, however, is unfazed by this since he is adamant that the resistance comes from more than simply the government or the pharmaceutical industry and that we are currently experiencing a significant spiritual conflict. We are not just physical beings; we are also spiritual beings, according to Dr. Nepute, a christian who is steadfast in his biblical convictions. He claims that in addition to medical treatment, we also need the Word of God as our actual medicine.

Dr. Eric Nepute, also known as one the most Censored Doctors in America, is an unapologetic Christian Conservative physician, businessman, Freedom fighting activist, Author, international speaker, and medical researcher. Dr. Nepute Is one of the first doctors to take a stand against the false narratives of COVID-19 and the pandemic. Since Covid hit the scene, Dr. Nepute has been traveling the country educating and inspiring people towards killing the spirit of fear and improving their health and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Nepute’s common sense approach to the pandemic has been so spot on, and since almost every prediction that Dr. Nepute given has come true, he has been featured on hundreds of nationally and internationally known media outlets such as daystar, OAN, Fox News, BBC, Israel TV, radio, podcast, and many more.





