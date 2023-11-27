BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aldous Huxley And Brave New World: The Dark Side Of Pleasure | Academy Of Ideas
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
50 views • 11/27/2023

1961, Aldous Huxley’s eerie prediction at Tavistock Group, California Medical School: "There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will, in fact, have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution."

Keywords
ideasaldoushuxleythe dark side of pleasureand brave new worldacademy of
