In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 4, 2023.





Dear children, I know each of you by name and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Fear not.





Trust fully in the Power of My Son Jesus and all will end well for you.





Do not move away from the Light of the Lord.





Seek Him always in the Eucharist and ye will be great in faith.





Days will come when the precious food will be present in few places.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you along the path of goodness and holiness.





Onward without fear!





After all the pain, the Victory of God will come and you will see the Wonders of the Lord everywhere.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





