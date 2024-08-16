Elon Musk scores a KNOCK OUT blow to the EU s Censorship Plans | Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Elon Musk scored two big wins against censorship this week. He was able to host an unscripted Live Spaces interview with President Trump, even after an EU official threatened him. The company that X is suing for antitrust has also shut down due to obvious business interference. Two small but big wins for free speech!