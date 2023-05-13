BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will Biden’s border crisis TRANSFORM America FOREVER?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
131 views • 05/13/2023

Glenn Beck


May 12, 2023


A crisis on our southern border has been ongoing for years now, only getting worse when President Biden took office. Now, with the end of Title 42, the border crisis may escalate to the worse levels this nation has EVER seen. Texas Rep. Chip Roy tells Glenn that the state is ‘under siege.’ So, is Governor Greg Abbott doing enough? Rep. Roy and Glenn discuss what SHOULD be done to end this crisis NOW and how the rush of migrants into America could fundamentally change our country forever…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF6PG0tUgbw

Keywords
presidentamericatexasbordermigrantsbidengovernorgreg abbottrepublicancrisisglenn becktransformchip royunder siegetitle 42
