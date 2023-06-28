Ken Stouffer - Christians Who Changed The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken gives us a historical perspective on what happens when Christians get involved and put their faith into action to change the world. Many were martyred during the tough times but . . .
Hospitals, universities, freedoms and equalities are just some of the powerful results that the world has enjoyed when Christians have put their faith into action.
Ken challenged us to get up, get out, and get busy. “We ought to be striding around this earth like we own the place because we are co-heirs with Christ.”
