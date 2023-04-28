AMERICANS COOLING ON CLIMATE CHANGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new survey shows more than half of Americans no longer believe that climate change is mostly the fault of humans. Yet leadership and institutions are moving rapidly to clamp down and control the lives of individuals, purportedly to save the environment.
#ClimateChange #Environment #ClimateScam #ClimateEmergency