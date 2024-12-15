Πρεσβυτέρα Καλυψώ Δημητριάδη, η ποιήτρια της Αίρεσης-The heretic Poetess

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ας παρακολουθήσουμε ένα βιογραφικό ντοκυμαντέρ της Αιρετικής ποιήτριας Καλυψώς Δημητριάδη.Διάφορα σημεία από την σκοτεινή κι αμφιλεγόμενη διαδρομή της. Συγκεντρώθηκαν στοιχεία από την ομάδα μας σε Αμερική και Ελλάδα που καταδεικνύουν και φωτίζουν τα ομιχλώδη διαζώματα της πτωτικής της πορείας. Έγκειται στον κάθε θεατή και αναγνώστη η διεξαγωγή του δικού του συμπεράσματος.
Let's watch a biographical documentary of the Heretic poet Calypso Dimitriadis.Various points from her dark and controversial journey. Evidence gathered by our team in America and Greece demonstrates and illuminates the foggy intersections of her downward trajectory. It is left to each viewer and reader to draw their own conclusion.