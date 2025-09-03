Alternative Medicine 101

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hotze Health
Are you sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? Too often, conventional medicine relies on drugs to mask symptoms, offering temporary fixes without addressing the underlying cause. These synthetic treatments add stress to the body and fail to restore true wellness. At the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, the focus is on natural, bioidentical solutions that replenish what your body is missing, helping you regain energy, vitality, and enthusiasm for life.

Instead of treating you like a patient, our team welcomes you as a guest. Through an eight-point program, we address allergies, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances, yeast overgrowth, nutritional deficiencies, and more. By restoring balance with natural molecules, improving diet, and promoting exercise, the body’s God-given ability to heal itself is re-ignited. This approach is about prevention, vitality, and living with purpose, not simply managing disease.

If you’re ready to take charge of your health and invest in your well-being, our program provides the tools and guidance to help you thrive at every stage of life. With natural therapies, individualized care, and a focus on lasting results, you can restore balance and achieve the energy and clarity you’ve been missing.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthalternative medicineallergieshormonal imbalancesthyroid disordersdr steven hotzewellness revolutionnutritional deficienciesyeast overgrowth
