Dems Strategy - CRPA - Edmonton Demographic

The Democrats’ abortion strategy: Seek converts or punish heretics?





At the 2024 Democratic National Convention that concluded last night in Chicago, something extraordinary and troubling unfolded nearby. Planned Parenthood set up a mobile clinic offering free abortions.





https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2024/08/23/abortion-democrats-diversity-dnc-248641









Let individual states decide abortion rights, Trump says





Donald Trump has said decisions about abortion rights should be left to the states, releasing a statement on the contentious election issue on Monday.





Many in his Republican Party had wanted him to back a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.





But Mr Trump said policies should be set by individual states - as they have been since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in 2022.





https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68761083









Explainer: Supreme Court rules no constitutional right to abortion





What is the Dobbs case about?





In December 2021, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case titled, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The justices were reviewing a Mississippi law titled the “Gestational Age Act” that prohibited abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation, except in a medical emergency and in cases of severe fetal abnormality. This law replaced and directly challenged the ‘viability standard’ created by Roe and Casey. The court examined whether pre-viability restrictions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.





https://erlc.com/resource/explainer-supreme-court-rules-no-constitutional-right-to-abortion/









Trump Appearance on Gutfeld Breaks Ratings Record for Show – Tops All of Cable and Even Network Shows





Did you catch Donald Trump’s appearance on the Greg Gutfeld show last night? If you missed it, you can watch a bunch of clips here.





Greg Gutfeld has always gotten great ratings, but last night broke a record for the show and topped all of cable news and even network shows.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/trump-appearance-gutfled-breaks-ratings-record-show-tops/









CRPA Mission Statement





1.Protect, defend, and promote the Constitution of the United States and the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms in public and in private; Protect, defend, and promote the rights of individuals to use firearms to defend themselves, defend family and others, and defend property;





2.Protect, defend, and promote the right to keep and bear arms for the common defense;





3.Protect, defend, promote, and encourage the right, ability, and opportunity to participate in recreational and competitive shooting sports;





https://crpa.org/crpa-mission-statement/









Smith says Alberta opposes feds’ asylum claimants relocation plan, ‘cannot afford it’





https://globalnews.ca/news/10752667/danielle-smith-alberta-canada-asylum-seekers/









New Alberta-wide Somali TV show will connect community, says host





https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/new-alberta-wide-somali-tv-show-will-connect-community-says-host





Edmonton Somali community searches for answers after wave of deaths





https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/edmonton-somali-community-searches-for-answers-after-wave-of-deaths