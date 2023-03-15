BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Situation Update, Mar 15, 2023 - The entire western financial system will self-annihilate under WOKE rule
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
95
35617 views • 03/15/2023

0:00 Financial Collapse

10:12 Russia

19:45 Stablecoin

25:48 The Cult of Stupidity

1:22:35 An interview with Sam Friedman and "The Greek"


- The DISEASE of wokeism will destroy western civilization

- The most incompetent people are chosen to lead every institution

- Those institutions FAIL: Finance, tech, science, medicine, education, government

- Mainstream cowards are too intimidated to stand up against woke insanity

- Under the banner of "tolerance," they allow their civilization to be destroyed

- There's nothing that the WOKE can't get away with: Child mutilations, financial fraud, genocide

- Getting BLACK PILLED: There is no viable mechanism by which western civilization can avoid collapse

- The ENTIRE US banking system is bankrupt, missing $2 trillion in deposits

- The Fed will print money until it all ends in hyperinflation and systemic banking collapse

- Free market capitalism is DEAD, while no one in charge even understands free markets anymore

- How whites have gamed the system against blacks and women by claiming to be TRANS

- Understanding the social hierarchy of victimhood and how it's weaponized against everybody


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


