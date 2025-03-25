BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deep State Desperation: Swatting, Riots & the War on America
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
17 views • 5 months ago

As the deep state loses ground, its retaliation grows more desperate. From targeted swatting of political influencers to violent riots and economic warfare, the battle for control is escalating. Jon Michael Chambers, Kash Patel, and others expose the hidden hands behind these attacks, the Soros-backed operatives funding domestic terrorism, and why the war for America’s future is far from over. Who’s really pulling the strings, and how can we fight back?


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/opening-doors-to-the-illegitimate-presidency-jmc-farewell-40k-footview-ep-47/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

deep stateelection interferenceamericas futureeconomic warfarepower struggledomestic terrorismpolitical persecutionkash patelsoros fundingjon michael chambers
