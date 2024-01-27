Charlie Kirk on Deploying "Ballot Chasers" & "In-Person Early Voting" to Beat Dems at Their Own Game | Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly is joined by Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and host of The Charlie Kirk Show, to talk about what he's seeing on the ground in key states like Arizona and Georgia, what a "ballot chaser" does and why it's so important, how the GOP can use "in-person early voting" to beat the Democrats at their own game, and more.
full episode: https://rumble.com/v49hrg6-charlie-kirk-on-the-border-invasion-key-gop-ground-game-strategies-and-fani.html
