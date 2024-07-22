BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 22, 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
74 views • 9 months ago

July 22, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


The silence is deafening - there is still no address to the nation from Joe Biden the day after he quits the Presidential race, that's as many suspect he was forced out by his fellow Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats are huddling around Kamala Harris to support her run to lead America with some fearing that Harris, just like her commander-in-chief, would be a puppet of the establishment. Kenya's president William Ruto promises to put an end to the protests in the country as he calls on the nation to counteract the faceless people standing behind the violence - specifically a notorious American NGO. RT is the first media channel to visit the Ocheretino settlement in the Donetsk republic that's been overtaken by Russian forces.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
