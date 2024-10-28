FAANG Goes Nuclear - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw569/
This week on the New World Next Week: the FAANGsters go nuclear as the AI electricity monster grows; 23andMe goes bankrupt . . . so who gets the DNA?; and Americans' trust in media remains at an all-time low.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: afb98e911be38a81
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co