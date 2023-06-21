© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2k62f89e8f
Congressman Tim Tim Walberg (D-Michigan) said on June 13 that a climate group with deep ties to China is a public stunt to ban gas stoves!
国会议员蒂姆沃尔伯格（密歇根州）6月13日表示，一个与中共有深厚关系的气候组织公开噱头禁止使用燃气灶！
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang