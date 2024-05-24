Are Your Thoughts Your Own? - Behavioural Manipulation Expert David Charalambous Joins Gareth Icke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gareth Icke Tonight
May 23, 2024
Also on the show this week:
Senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior of the United States, Jeremy Carl is here to talk about his latest book, ‘The Unprotected Class’. How anti white racism is destroying america.
Musician and head of Chai music Edward Loose, joins us to speak about his new artist first blockchain musical system, that excludes the music industry from taking all the pie.
