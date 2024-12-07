A Critical Prophetic Alert: The Silence of the Lambs, Daystar and the Saul-Eli Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda for part 2 of seeing the parallels to scripture and what’s going on at Daystar. There are not only connections to the dynamic between David and Saul, but also between Saul and Eli. Amanda also talks about what the enemy is trying to do to silence the lambs, the flock in the Church. Tune in Dec. 5 at 5pm ET.
Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇
YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries
Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries
X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG
Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry
Instagram @ArkOfGrace88
TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries
TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries
Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries