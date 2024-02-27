Should Biological Boys Be Allowed to Play in Female Sports? ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a biological male injured three female players in a high school basketball game, one has to ask, should boys be allowed to play against girls in female sports. The difference is, between me playing NBA players who have a superior advantage genetically over me is that the girls don't have a choice, while I do.