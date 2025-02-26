A NATIONAL DISGRACE



Michigan: The rotten tale of federal money, dead homeless children, and a pedophile.



Detroit spends more on homelessness than Los Angeles. So why did two children freeze to death in a van?



* An emergency hotline that operates only during business hours.



*A board member overseeing that hotline is unqualified .... and a convicted child rapist.



*A blob of non-profits who can't manage their books....



The Money: Detroit spends more per capita on the homeless and at-risk people than Los Angeles, the notorious capital of American squalor. These massive pots of federal money are nearly impossible to trace.



Consider: a $40 million Housing and Urban Development grant issued to the city just this month. The $48 million in repurposed FEMA flood money. The $203 million affordable housing plan of 2022. The $58.7 million in Covid money earmarked for “housing.” And the big daddy: $346.8 million in unencumbered HUD dollars awarded to the city in January to prevent basement flooding and add affordable housing.



“We need our own DOGE right here in Detroit,” said Taura Brown, a member of the board of directors of Detroit Continuum of Care, the governmental blob that allocates the federal money for the homeless and at-risk. “When it comes to these dollars, the math just ain’t mathing,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of people driving around in nice cars, but we’re not talking about the best and the brightest people here.”

