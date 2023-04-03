Christian Nationalism Rising in the UK - National Housing Party UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The National Housing Party UK is the latest political party reaching out to the UK public with the message of nationalism and a revival of the native faith of the British people. Running for elections they are bringing a message of unity, faith and family. Standing up against Globalist Liberalism and putting the interests of the British people at the top of the agenda.