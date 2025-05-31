© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japan for first time shows supersonic missiles for 'remote islands' as arms near China-disputed Senkaku.
A Map shown of China-bordering remote islands being armed.
China’s Navy confirms a combat readiness patrol around Scarborough Shoal—claimed by both Beijing and Manila
The atoll has remained under Chinese control since a 2012 standoff
Naval and air forces now patrol regularly to assert claims and 'maintain peace'
'It's gonna be ok' — Trump tries to calm Chinese students worried about their visas being REVOKED
Claims they just want to 'check out' some names that are 'supposedly quite bad'