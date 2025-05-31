BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Japan for first time shows Supersonic Missiles for 'remote islands' as arms near China-disputed Senkaku
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
131 views • 3 months ago

Japan for first time shows supersonic missiles for 'remote islands' as arms near China-disputed Senkaku.

A Map shown of China-bordering remote islands being armed.

Adding: 

China’s Navy confirms a combat readiness patrol around Scarborough Shoal—claimed by both Beijing and Manila

The atoll has remained under Chinese control since a 2012 standoff

Naval and air forces now patrol regularly to assert claims and 'maintain peace'

Adding: 

'It's gonna be ok' — Trump tries to calm Chinese students worried about their visas being REVOKED

Claims they just want to 'check out' some names that are 'supposedly quite bad'

