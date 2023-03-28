President Trump speaks about Loyalty with Sean Hannity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump on loyalty:
“A lot of people, political people, said, ‘sir never bring that subject up. The voter doesn’t care about that subject.’
But I do - and I think people care about loyalty.”
If you watch clips of Trump over the years, he constantly speaks about how much he values loyalty. Certain people will find this out the hard way.