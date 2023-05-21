WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Roobs from Roobs Flyers.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.





On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.





Me talking about how the Globalist Pricks have infected Australia.





I started my current journey (became a cooker) when I could see the effects the globalist enslavement system were having on my Mum in early 2021.





I created to physical folder with information designed to wake her up. I called it the Shit Files. And it was sent not only to Mum but to hundreds of people around the world in the same predicament as me, so that they may also try to help their loved ones.





I went on to meet my partner in printed truth, Shazza Matazz, and we created Roobs Flyers. A weekly newsletter flyer designed to get in the letterboxes of ordinary Mums and Dads across the continent. 35 weeks and over 1 million flyers printed and distributed later, we started publishing Roobs Flyer Magazine.





Which is now in its 13th Edition and is a much maligned, often humourous and always controversial publication.





#CookerAndProudOfIt

#IfYouCantHandleTheHeatGetOuttaTheGlobalistKitchen





Next Up....Dylan Oakley





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





