Latest Evidence Points to a Magnetic Disaster

👉 Dutch Sinse - Earthquake reporter silenced while deep-state asset claims the secret government creates Earthquakes



👉 The Adam And Eve Storyby Chan Thomas

https://ia803208.us.archive.org/31/items/the-adam-and-eve-story/the%20adam%20and%20eve%20story_text.pdf





https://gregreese.substack.com





The Black Friday Sale Starts NOW! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!





Save 40% on DNA Force Plus NOW! Try it today and see why millions of listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!





Survival Shield X-2 is now 25% OFF! Treat your body with super high-quality nascent iodine & enjoy one of nature's greatest essentials!





VasoBeet is now 40% OFF! This beetroot-based supplement was created to provide you with all the benefits of this nutrient-dense vegetable in one easy dose!





Alex Jones' latest bestselling book ‘The Great Awakening' is NOW AVAILABLE! Secure your limited edition autographed today!





Ultra 12 is now 40% OFF! Get it today to experience the powerful source of energy and B12 while this deal lasts!





URGENT! Keep Alex Jones in the fight against the NWO! Please pray & contribute at DefendJones.com today!





It’s BACK in stock! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!





Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Use promo code “ALEX” at JonesCrowder.com to get one month FREE when you sign up!





Infowars Platinum is BACK! Save 25% on our latest line of products that promotes a healthy lifestyle globalists DO NOT want you to have!





Shared from and subscribe to:

Greg Reese

https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese



