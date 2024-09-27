The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 20 - 26 September 2024⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week September 20 - 26, 2024

▪️Iranian proxies from Iraq continue their attempts to attack Israeli territory. Kamikaze drones and missiles were launched at the occupied Golan Heights, but without success.

▪️Attacks were also carried out by pro-Iranian formations from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The drones were launched in the direction of the city of Tiberias in northeastern Israel, but were also intercepted.

▪️In the Red Sea region, Ansarallah fighters attempted to attack merchant ships affiliated with Israel. However, the forces of the Western naval group managed to intercept the Houthi drones.

▪️In northwestern Syria, an American UAV carried out two strikes on the territory of Greater Idlib. As a result, two field commanders of the terrorist group Ansar al-Islam were eliminated.

▪️To the north of Latakia, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants attacked government positions. SAR servicemen managed to repel the Islamists' sortie, inflicting some losses on them.

▪️Simultaneously with the attack on illegal armed groups, the Israel Defense Forces Air Force launched a UAV at Tartus. Syrian air defense systems managed to intercept several Israeli munitions as they approached the province.

▪️Clashes broke out between pro-Turkish gangs in the territory of Syria occupied by Turkey. The reason for this was the unwillingness of some militants of the "Syrian National Army" to be disband.

▪️Air strikes by Syrian and Russian aircraft continued against hideouts of the "Islamic State" terrorists. At the same time, clashes were recorded between the Syrian Arab Army and jihadists near the city of Palmyra.

