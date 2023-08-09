Culture War | Guest: Oklahoma State Senator Dana Prieto ] OK House Bill 1934 | Universal School Choice | Conservatives, Liberals, and Leftists

The moms welcome Oklahoma State Senator Dana Preito to talk about the latest news coming out of the Oklahoma State Legislature. Senator Prieto begins by telling us about his background, how he became interested in politics, and then explains his decision to run for the state senate position. We then go into the details of a recent Press Conference he called in Tulsa and how this event brought about lively discussion, dissension, and disappointing reactions by an angry group of protestors. Senator Prieto finished by telling us about the recently passed Universal School choice Bill and explains how this new law can provide Oklahoma students the opportunity to receive a quality education that best fits their needs.





