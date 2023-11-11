BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White Cheddar Popcorn
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
43 followers
0
214 views • 11/11/2023

White Cheddar Popcorn


3 Tablespoons Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

½ cup Organic Yellow Popcorn

3 to 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1-2 Tablespoons White Cheddar Cheese Powder 

Pink Himalayan Salt


In a large pan, heat the oil and add kernels (gently shaking every 30 seconds). 
Once the kernels have popped, remove from the heat. 
Drizzle butter over the popcorn and sprinkle with white cheddar powder (start with about 1 Tablespoon and put the lid on and shake popcorn then add more cheddar powder)
Pour into a large bowl. Add more cheddar powder, if desired, and salt to taste.


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
