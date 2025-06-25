© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump posted a “Bomb Iran” music video on Truth Social featuring B-2 bombers with the lyrics:
“Went to a mosque. Gonna throw some rocks. Tell the Ayatollah gonna put you in a box. Time to turn Iran into a parking lot."
As the saying goes "No Matter Who You Vote For, You Get John McCain"
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/