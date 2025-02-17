BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Trump: They defeated Hitler, they defeated Napoleon... If it's going to go on, that would cause me a big problem
244 views • 7 months ago

❗️ Trump: "They defeated Hitler, they defeated Napoleon... If it's going to go on, that would cause me a big problem." 

"They beat Hitler and Napoleon." If Russia wanted to continue the war in Ukraine, it would be a big problem for the United States, Trump said.

"I think he (Putin - Ed.) wants to stop fighting. They have a big, powerful [military] machine, you understand that. They defeated Hitler and they defeated Napoleon. They have been fighting for a long time. They have done it before. But I think he would like to stop fighting.

That was my question to him because if he continues, it will be a big problem for us. And it will create a big problem for me," Trump said.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
