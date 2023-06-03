Revelation 13, 14. June 3, 2023, the 3rd day of contending for the one true faith from God Eph. 4:5. Spiritual warfare will last for 43 years of the last days of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21, etc.

Because there are two ages of Christianity, the second one beginning in 2023 with three years of pre-Christianity. For 1680 years during men's second fall from God's ways 2 Thess. 2:3; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff Satan has ruled over the kingdoms of men. Satan, while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 has been lying to us, convincing us that men's preaching, bibles, and religions are as good as God's. We could not even understand the simple truth that the Greek words for sects and denominationalism are "heresies" or "Gnosticism". The reason for our suffering in this world is because Satan, the man of sin, stole our peace Rom. 5:12-21; Rev. 6:4 by convincing us, like he did Saul before his conversion, to deny that Christ has all authority, and to be anti-Christ and anti-Christian. Like Saul, in all good conscience, we have been kicking against the pricks! This is why the world is falling apart! The promised second coming of Christ 2 Pet. 3:4 is about the return of one true faith Christianity from God, the wisdom from above Eph. 4:5 in these last days or end times of having to patiently endure the suffering from the preaching, bibles, and religions of men, the wisdom from below which is antichrist, earthy, physical, demon-like James 3:15; 5:7-11; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Rev. 6:4; Isa. 64:4. etc. Now those with ears to hear can contend against every wind of the doctrine of men with the one true faith for the next 43 years 1 Cor. 2:6-16; John 8:32. The bible and religions of men are how Satan sealed up the Bible Rev. 5:1ff, and how the father of all liars, the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21 and the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, stole peace from this earth by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 and lying to us saying the ways of men are as good as the ways of God. Being under the subjective truth and pseudo-science moral standards of men was necessary as it was the authority behind the crucifixion of the Lord before the first coming of the Lord, and the reason why the rulers of this world are coming to naught before the second in about 2065 AD 1 Cor. 2:6-16; 2 Pet. 3. The Lord hid His face, power, glory, majesty, love, and wisdom from above for the past 1680 years because the wisdom from above is as high as the heavens above the wisdom from below, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. Without the great mystery of the Gospel, we could not have been free moral agents and learned for ourselves that the ways of men are missing the mark of the ways of God and blasphemy when the Royal Law of agape love is back Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. The Lord allowed humanity to suffer so that in the second age of Christianity we might seek out the wisdom from above, though He is not far from us Acts 17:27. From heaven, Christ is again wielding the Sword of the Spirit, the wisdom from above in these last days or end times of the wisdom from below which is 43 years of the fight of faith between the second age of the one true faith Christianity and every wind of the doctrine of men Judas vs. 3; Heb. 1:2; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; Rev. 5:1ff; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 17:-21; Rev. 6:4, etc. One day to the Lord; Judgement day, the day of Salvation, the Lord's day, the day of the wisdom from above is as one day to the Lord, but to man it is 1,000 years divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the wisdom from below 2 Thess. 2:10. The first coming of the Lord with the completed wisdom from above was delivered once and for all time to the saints in 70 AD Judas 3. The second coming of the Lord with the wisdom from above restored will be in about 2065 AD. We can read that which foreshadows our great fight of faith as we read the Sword of the Spirit through the New Testament and observe 43 years of spiritual war or the last days or end times of the wisdom from below in the first century before the first coming of the competed wisdom from above in 70 AD Judas 3.


