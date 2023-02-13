In recent days, the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the fronts of Donbass have continued to deteriorate. While the Wagner fighters are completing the encirclement of the Ukrainian grouping in Bakhmut, units of the Russian Armed Forces continue successful offensive operations in the Kupyansk region.

After the Ukrainian command was forced to transfer significant reserves to the southern front to save control of Ugledar, the Ukrainian defense on the northern Donbass front lines began to collapse.

On February 12, the Wagner PMCs announced their control of the village of Krasnaya Gora, located on the northwestern outskirts of Bakhmut. The mop up operation continues in the village.

Russian control over the settlement gives them a significant advantage. They occupied the dominant peaks. This will facilitate the shelling of the Ukrainian garrison in Paraskovevka, which is stormed from several directions.

In addition, Russian forces are advancing south, storming the village of Berkhovka and approaching the western districts of Bakhmut. According to preliminary data, Wagner fighters have already crossed the Bakhmut-Slavyansk highway. Their next goal is to take control of the Berkhov reservoir.

To the southwest of Bakhmut, fighting for the Konstantinovka-Bakhmut highway continues. Wagner fighters are approaching Chasov Yar to further surround it. Fighting continues near Stupochki and in Ivanovskoye.

The Russian army continues its offensive in the Kupyansk region, which has already led to successes in recent days. Russian forces have occupied several districts of Gryanikovka, and are advancing from their positions in Gorobyevka and Tavolzhanka. Unable to withstand the onslaught, the Ukrainian militants were forced to leave their positions in the village of Dvurechnoye. The town of Dvurechnaya remains under Ukrainian control.

To the south-east of Kupyansk, fighting broke out for Kotlyarovka and Kislovka.

Fighting also resumed in the Black Sea on the coast of the Odessa region. On the evening of February 11, a Russian naval drone attacked a bridge in Zatoka. The target was a railroad used for the transfer of Western weapons. As a result, the bridge was heavily damaged.

On February 12, the Ukrainian military also claimed that Russian aircraft dropped four bombs on the Ukrainian positions on the island of Zmeiny.

While Ukrainian soldiers are losing ground on the battlefield of Donbass, the Kiev regime and their teachers from the United States are preparing terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service revealed that the United States “plans to transfer militants to the Russian Federation and the CIS to commit terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, security forces and the military.” In January, the United States “selected 60 militants for these terrorist attacks. They are being trained at the Al-Tanf base in Syria.”

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT