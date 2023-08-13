BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 8/13/2023
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
5 views • 08/13/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:

We’re gonna listen to some of the Pfizer testimony and see if we can determine who’s responsible for false information we received. Next, we’ll listen to what the former chief of the capitol police who was there on January 6 has to say about that day.  We’ll breeze through a few headlines, and then some shocking mRNA/GMO news you simply have to see for yourself. Some crazy top stories are gonna follow and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.





Does Ukraine Have Kompromat on Joe Biden?

https://www.newsweek.com/does-ukraine-have-kompromat-joe-biden-opinion-1818052


Subpoenaed document reveals that the FBI Richmond Field Office coordinated with MULTIPLE field offices across the country to produce a memo targeting traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists

https://twitter.com/JudiciaryGOP/status/1689321215641493518?s=20


Peaches & Haerosmith - "Shake Your Dude Thing"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlnVBxv_6ec

trumpnewscomedypoliticsgmorussiavaccinemusicnwoconspiracybidenukrainecovidmrna
