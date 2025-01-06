铁锁梦 Chained Dream by Miles Guo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
演唱：Miles Guo
歌词：威廉王
编曲：小光
制作：唐平
原曲：（女人花）
作曲：陈耀川
Cover by Miles Guo
Lyrics: William Wong
Arrangement: Xiao Guang
Producer: Tang Ping
Original song: (Flower Woman)
Composer: Chan Yiu Chuen
我本花一朵
A beautiful budding rose
被拐骗山中
since abducted to the mountains
从此亲人永相隔
forever separated from family
囚禁二十年 我受尽了折磨
Locked up and tormented for two decades
这个世界不要我
the world has abandoned me
醒来吧 别再如此冷漠
Wake up, don’t be stone cold
醒来吧 抛掉所有懦弱
Wake up, shake off all cowardice
只为能 紧握住亲人手
In order to hold loved one’s hands
要埋葬 那邪恶的中共
the evil CCP must be buried
牙齿全拔落
Teeth all pulled
铁锁已斑驳
shackles mottled
这就是我的一生
this is my life in its entirety
你若不醒来
If you stay asleep
还在梦里游走
and wander in dreams
永世地狱做猪狗
will be slaves in hell for eternity
我本花一朵
A beautiful budding rose
被拐骗山中
since abducted to the mountains
从此亲人永相隔
forever separated from family
囚禁二十年 我受尽了折磨
Locked up and tormented for two decades
这个世界不要我
the world has abandoned me
醒来吧 别再如此冷漠
Wake up, don’t be stone cold
醒来吧 抛掉所有懦弱
Wake up, shake off all cowardice
只为能 紧握住亲人手
In order to hold loved one’s hands
要埋葬 那邪恶的中共
the evil CCP must be buried
醒来吧 别再如此冷漠
Wake up, don’t be stone cold
醒来吧 抛掉所有懦弱
Wake up, shake off all cowardice
只为能 紧握住亲人手
In order to hold loved one’s hands
要埋葬 那邪恶的中共
the evil CCP must be buried
牙齿全拔落
Teeth all pulled
铁锁已斑驳
shackles mottled
这就是我的一生
this is my life in its entirety
同胞快醒来
Fellow compatriots be awakened
从此要站着活
live standing on your feet
我们砸碎这铁锁
let’s smash the shackles break the chain