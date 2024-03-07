BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What The Media Won't Tell You About LORD JACOB ROTHSCHILD | Grace Reallygraceful
Puretrauma357
98 views • 03/07/2024

What The Media Won't Tell You About LORD JACOB ROTHSCHILD | Grace Reallygraceful

This is an educational documentary regarding the history of the FAMOUS (((Rothschild))) family!

"What The Media Won't Tell You About LORD (((JACOB ROTHSCHILD)))" by "Grace Reallygraceful" is a captivating documentary that dives into the secretive and influential (((Rothschild))) family. This exposé delves into their role in financing wars, their connection to the Federal Reserve, and their involvement in global events. It aims to enlighten viewers on the Rothschilds' historical impact, from their beginnings in the 18th century to their alleged funding of both sides during the American Civil War and World War I. Grace's exposé sparks curiosity and encourages independent research, inviting viewers to question the Rothschilds' hidden hand in shaping the world we live in today.

