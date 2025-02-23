© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV
What Type Of Parasites Can Ivermectin Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3VgJtuz
4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6
Fenbendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - (The Ultimate Parasite Protocol) - https://bit.ly/3GpQEIH
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
When Should You Stop Taking Ivermectin To KILL PARASITES?
Many people take Ivermectin because of its potent, effective anti-parasitic effects. These effects can aid a person in fully resolving many different parasitic infections, which tend to be the root cause of many health issues and symptoms.
One question I frequently ask regarding Ivermectin and its use to kill parasites in the human body is when a person should stop taking Ivermectin to kill parasites. If you want to know the answer to this question, you can find my answer by watching this video, "When Should You Stop Taking Ivermectin To KILL PARASITES?" from start to FINISH!
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno