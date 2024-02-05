BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TIME TRAVEL -- IS BIDEN REAL? THE FUTURE. (Part 1 of 2)
Ted Mahr Out of this World
171 views • 02/05/2024

TIME TRAVEL – IS BIDEN REAL? THE FUTURE.  (Part 1 of 2)

Hello Friends, On today’s Out of this World Radio show (parts 1 and 2), I discuss time travel and the coming events for the United States and Canada, with a 30 percent drop in the value of the U.S. Dollar by May 2024, and how Joe Biden actually died four years ago from his niece Naomi Biden (see:  https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNMNv8A16G/ andhttps://rumble.com/v3s0jjq-masked-identities-the-cias-hidden-agenda.html ) . Also how Biden is now paying illegal aliens $2000 a month, with free medical care at V.A. hospitals in the U.S. I hope you will enjoy this show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. Www.tedmahr.com

liesbidencorrupt governmentfake presidentnaomi biden
