© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TIME TRAVEL – IS BIDEN REAL? THE FUTURE. (Part 1 of 2)
Hello Friends, On today’s Out of this World Radio show (parts 1 and 2), I discuss time travel and the coming events for the United States and Canada, with a 30 percent drop in the value of the U.S. Dollar by May 2024, and how Joe Biden actually died four years ago from his niece Naomi Biden (see: https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNMNv8A16G/ andhttps://rumble.com/v3s0jjq-masked-identities-the-cias-hidden-agenda.html ) . Also how Biden is now paying illegal aliens $2000 a month, with free medical care at V.A. hospitals in the U.S. I hope you will enjoy this show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. Www.tedmahr.com