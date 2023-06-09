The Russian Paratroopers approached the Militants positions - in Pickup Trucks and opened Fire from the 'Fagot' ATGM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The paratroopers approached the positions of the militants in pickup trucks and opened fire from the Fagot ATGM
The ATGM crew on a pickup truck, under the cover of an armored group that fires from a 30-mm automatic cannon, diverting the attention of the enemy, quickly advanced to the line of opening fire on the enemy and hit the nationalist infantry sheltered in the dugout with rocket launches from the Fagot anti-tank missile system.
Having destroyed the nationalist with anti-tank missiles, the crew disappears as quickly as it appears on the firing line.