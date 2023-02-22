Leonid Pasechnik - Called the Past Year the "Best in the History of the Republic of Donbass" - "We Have Become Part of Russia"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leonid Pasechnik (Head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)) called the past year the best in the history of the Republic of Donbass
“After all, in spite of everything, we have achieved our goal - we have become part of Russia,” added the Acting Head of the LPR.
Video: RT in Russia
Lugansk has gone home.