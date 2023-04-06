QHHT session: Seeding Planets, New Earth & the Gateways

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This QHHT session took place in March of 2018, and we find out about seeding new planets and the Gateways to the New Earth.
Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.
To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)
Links:
https://www.soulhealingessentials.com
https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials
https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials
https://odysee.com/@SoulHealingEssentials