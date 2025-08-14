Explosion SHAKES Syria’s Idlib after a drone reportedly flew in the area.

4 killed & 4 injured amid an arms depot explosion in the town – Idlib Health Department

Comes just weeks after a similar blast had occurred near Maaret Misrin town, also in Idlib

Syrian MOI earlier said that it had opened an ‘urgent and comprehensive investigation’

Adding, last night in Syria: SDF AND ARMY CLASHES ERUPT IN DEIR EZ-ZOR❗️SYRIA factions clash, GUNFIRE erupts along Euphrates River

Machine guns and RPG’s heard throughout.

Adding: MIGA in USA. Israeli flag equates to Jewish identity and destroying it is an antisemitic hate crime — US federal court (a few days ago)

Judge McFadden rules that targeting The Star of David is as offensive as the n-word

So now flag desecration is not a crime in the United States, unless it's an LGBTQ or Israeli flag