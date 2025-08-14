BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Explosion SHAKES Syria’s Idlib after a drone reportedly flew in the area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 4 weeks ago

Explosion SHAKES Syria’s Idlib after a drone reportedly flew in the area.

4 killed & 4 injured amid an arms depot explosion in the town – Idlib Health Department 

Comes just weeks after a similar blast had occurred near Maaret Misrin town, also in Idlib

Syrian MOI earlier said that it had opened an ‘urgent and comprehensive investigation’

Adding, last night in Syria:  SDF AND ARMY CLASHES ERUPT IN DEIR EZ-ZOR❗️SYRIA factions clash, GUNFIRE erupts along Euphrates River

Machine guns and RPG’s heard throughout.

Adding:  MIGA in USA.  Israeli flag equates to Jewish identity and destroying it is an antisemitic hate crime — US federal court (a few days ago)

Judge McFadden rules that targeting The Star of David is as offensive as the n-word

So now flag desecration is not a crime in the United States, unless it's an LGBTQ or Israeli flag

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy