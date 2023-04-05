Shawn McBreairty: Fighting Against the Biblical Evil of CRT, Pornography in Public Schools

Shawn McBreairty, a Maine father of two, has been devoted to exposing anti-American divisive teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), hyper-sexual content, and outright grooming in local public schools, which he believes is aimed at indoctrinating and corrupting American youth.





In this interview with The New American, Mr. McBreairty tells his story of becoming "America’s most dangerous dad" by exercising his First Amendment rights and speaking at the school board meetings against CRT. Eventually, the father discovered that schools exposed children as young as eleven to gay-sex porn, as well as other sexually explicit and LGBTQ content. At the same time, despite the enormous education budget of $3 billion, Maine K–12 students struggle academically like never before. "Ultimately, they [liberal school boards] want to destroy America with the next generation," warned the activist father.





Sadly, as many as 90 percent of parents are either unaware of or willingly ignore how bad things are. Otherwise, they’d pull their children out of public schools today because children’s lives literally depend on it, implied Mr. McBrearty.





