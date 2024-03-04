Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Warns that Capitalism and Imperialism "Reimplant Fascism and Nazism." Ortega cited the ongoing Bloodshed in Palestine and Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega warn that capitalism and imperialism "reimplant fascism and Nazism." Ortega cited the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine and Ukraine as examples, attributing the violence to the "Nazi fascist attitude" of NATO governments. Daniel Ortega is the leader of the left-wing Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional, which overthrew the US-backed Somoza dictatorship during Nicaragua's revolution in 1979.